TELESCOPING STEERING, BLUETOOTH, TOW PACKAGE, FOG LIGHTS The 2012 Ford F-150 XLT is a full-size pickup truck that blends powerful performance with modern features and a comfortable interior. Powered by a V8 engine, the F-150 offers impressive towing and payload capacities, making it ideal for work or recreation. The F-150 XLT is well-equipped to handle a variety of terrains and tasks. Inside, the 2012 F-150 XLT boasts a spacious, practical cabin with high-quality materials and modern technology. The front seats are comfortable, offering plenty of room for passengers, while the rear seats are suitable for adults, making it a good choice for families or work crews. The XLT trim comes with desirable features like air conditioning, power windows and locks, and an intuitive SYNC infotainment system. Additionally, safety is a priority, with standard features such as front airbags, side-impact airbags, and electronic stability control. The 2012 Ford F-150 XLT is a versatile and dependable pickup truck that stands out for its combination of strength, comfort, and technology. All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2012 Ford F-150

134,017 KM

VIN 1FTFW1EF4CFA78570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,017 KM

Vehicle Description

TELESCOPING STEERING, BLUETOOTH, TOW PACKAGE, FOG LIGHTS

The 2012 Ford F-150 XLT is a full-size pickup truck that blends powerful performance with modern features and a comfortable interior. Powered by a V8 engine, the F-150 offers impressive towing and payload capacities, making it ideal for work or recreation. The F-150 XLT is well-equipped to handle a variety of terrains and tasks.

Inside, the 2012 F-150 XLT boasts a spacious, practical cabin with high-quality materials and modern technology. The front seats are comfortable, offering plenty of room for passengers, while the rear seats are suitable for adults, making it a good choice for families or work crews. The XLT trim comes with desirable features like air conditioning, power windows and locks, and an intuitive SYNC infotainment system. Additionally, safety is a priority, with standard features such as front airbags, side-impact airbags, and electronic stability control. The 2012 Ford F-150 XLT is a versatile and dependable pickup truck that stands out for its combination of strength, comfort, and technology.





All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering

Additional Features

4x4
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 Ford F-150