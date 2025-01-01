$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150
XLT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,017 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2012 Ford F-150 XLT is a full-size pickup truck that blends powerful performance with modern features and a comfortable interior. Powered by a V8 engine, the F-150 offers impressive towing and payload capacities, making it ideal for work or recreation. The F-150 XLT is well-equipped to handle a variety of terrains and tasks.
Inside, the 2012 F-150 XLT boasts a spacious, practical cabin with high-quality materials and modern technology. The front seats are comfortable, offering plenty of room for passengers, while the rear seats are suitable for adults, making it a good choice for families or work crews. The XLT trim comes with desirable features like air conditioning, power windows and locks, and an intuitive SYNC infotainment system. Additionally, safety is a priority, with standard features such as front airbags, side-impact airbags, and electronic stability control. The 2012 Ford F-150 XLT is a versatile and dependable pickup truck that stands out for its combination of strength, comfort, and technology.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
