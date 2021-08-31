Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford F-250

206,665 KM

Details Description

$21,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,494

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-250

2012 Ford F-250

S/D XLT Crew Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-250

S/D XLT Crew Cab

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$21,494

+ taxes & licensing

206,665KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7981167
  • Stock #: BI7442
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B62CEC47442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 206,665 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford F250 S/D XLT Crew Cab is a very reliable truck for your work/family needs. This truck will go thru a thorough safety inspection by our trained technicians before going to its new owner. Price subject to $499 Doc fee and applicable taxes. Please contact or visit us at OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, your home for quality used vehicles!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2018 Toyota Camry 4-...
 22,613 KM
$27,494 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 18,234 KM
$26,498 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Avalon 4...
 144,704 KM
$16,493 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory