2012 Ford F-250

$21,494 + taxes & licensing 2 0 6 , 6 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7981167

7981167 Stock #: BI7442

BI7442 VIN: 1FT7W2B62CEC47442

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 206,665 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.