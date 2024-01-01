$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
LX ONE OWNER!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,341 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the reliability and efficiency of the 2012 Honda Civic LX. This compact sedan offers a perfect blend of practicality, comfort, and advanced features, making it an ideal choice for everyday driving.
Key Features:
Efficient Performance: Powered by a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, the Civic LX delivers a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency, achieving up to 39 mpg on the highway.
Dependable Design: With its sleek, aerodynamic exterior and stylish design, the 2012 Civic LX is as attractive as it is functional. Its compact size makes it easy to maneuver in city traffic and park in tight spaces.
Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a spacious and comfortable cabin with high-quality materials, supportive seating, and ample legroom for both front and rear passengers.
User-Friendly Technology: Stay connected with features like Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink, a 5-inch LCD display, and an easy-to-use audio system with USB and auxiliary inputs.
Safety First: Drive with confidence thanks to Hondas commitment to safety, including standard features like Vehicle Stability Assist, antilock brakes, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system.
Experience the trusted performance and modern convenience of the 2012 Honda Civic LX.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
