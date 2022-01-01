Menu
2012 Honda Civic

115,475 KM

$13,995

2012 Honda Civic

Coupe EX-L-Navi at

2012 Honda Civic

Coupe EX-L-Navi at

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

115,475KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8140105
  • Stock #: RA2394B
  • VIN: 2HGFG3B99CH005122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # RA2394B
  • Mileage 115,475 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Civic Coupe EX-L comes with leather seats, navigation, alloy wheels, sunroof and many more features! This car has been thoroughly inspected and safetied by our trained technicians. Price subject to $499 Doc Fee and applicable taxes. Please contact or visit us at OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, your home for quality used vehicles in Fraser Valley!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

