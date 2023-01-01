$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Odyssey
EX-L LEATHER & SUNROOF
226,144KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10495203
- Stock #: PP617682A
- VIN: 5FNRL5H64CB508062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 226,144 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
5 Speed Automatic
