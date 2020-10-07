2012 Hyundai Genesis

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Fog Lamps Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Exterior Aluminum Wheels Front fog lights Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Front Bucket Seats Cloth seating surfaces

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Anti-whiplash front head restraints Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Door mirrors: body-colour 18" x 7.5J Fr. & 18" x 8.0J Rr. Alloy Wheels Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.