2012 Hyundai Genesis

102,800 KM

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Coupe 2.0T - Bluetooth - $128 B/W

Coupe 2.0T - Bluetooth - $128 B/W

Location

102,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6125265
  • Stock #: LE110176AA
  • VIN: KMHHT6KD7CU073095

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SILVERSTONE METALLIC
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 102,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry!

Compare at $14418 - Our Price is just $13998!

With a strong exhaust note, excellent handling and brakes strong enough to stop on a penny, the 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is the real deal. This 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

There is a lot to like about the Hyundai Genesis Coupe. Modern styling, a very powerful V6 engine and an available 8-speed transmission make a sporty, but everyday drivable combination. With the Genesis, Hyundai has a proven performance winner. With a curvaceous profile and a cockpit-style interior layout, the Genesis stands out as a stylish rival to both traditional muscle coupes like the Ford Mustang--and also to more luxurious grand-touring coupes such as the Infiniti G37. This coupe has 102,800 kms. It's silverstone metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 210HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $127.73 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $16605 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Fog Lamps
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Cloth seating surfaces
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Door mirrors: body-colour
18" x 7.5J Fr. & 18" x 8.0J Rr. Alloy Wheels
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

