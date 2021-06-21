2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 0 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7341950

7341950 Stock #: MP335368A

MP335368A VIN: 1C4RJFAG8CC267179

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # MP335368A

Mileage 177,012 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints Quick Order Package 26E Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3 Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 17" X 8.0" aluminum wheels 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers AM/FM radio: SIRIUS SiriusXM Compressor: Not Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

