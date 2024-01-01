$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
CLS 550
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
113,383KM
Used
VIN WDDLJ9BB2CA052229
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1894A
- Mileage 113,383 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
New Arrival! This 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
A four-door luxury sedan, the all new 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is available in a 550 hp producing AMG variant, making it a sleek package that combines sport and class. The Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class has been entirely redesigned for 2012 for the first time since its introduction in 2006. The new model gets new proportions, a sportier stance, much-improved aerodynamics and an entirely new lineup of twin-turbo V8 engines. The CLS-Class also includes some of the latest safety and technology features from Mercedes-Benz.This sedan has 113,383 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 402HP 4.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
