2012 Nissan Versa
1.8 S
166,663KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8159476
- Stock #: NF395559AA
- VIN: 3N1BC1CP4CL375205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,663 KM
Vehicle Description
For a versatile, affordable car you can count on, this Nissan Versa is an excellent value. This 2012 Nissan Versa is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa. This hatchback has 166,663 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
4 Speakers
Rear Window Wiper
15" steel wheels w/full covers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Front reclining bucket seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Suede-Tricot Seat Upholstery
AM/FM w/CD
