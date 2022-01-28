2012 Nissan Versa

$10,000 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 6 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8159476

8159476 Stock #: NF395559AA

NF395559AA VIN: 3N1BC1CP4CL375205

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NF395559AA

Mileage 166,663 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player 4 Speakers Exterior Rear Window Wiper 15" steel wheels w/full covers Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Seating Front reclining bucket seats Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Suede-Tricot Seat Upholstery AM/FM w/CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.