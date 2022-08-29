$21,195+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
SLT 4WD, V8, Local, Clean, Well Serviced
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Listing ID: 9089389
- Stock #: B0260B
- VIN: 1C6RD7LT5CS253275
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,407 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Trade-In! Very Well Kept 2012 Ram 1500 SLT V8 Crew Cab! Perfect Work Horse! Options/Features: - Local Truck - Clean History - No Accidents! - Well Serviced - V8 Hemi - SiriusXM Satellite Radio - Aluminum Wheels - AC - Power Accessories - Crew Cab - Standard Bed + much more! Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception. -Car and Driver This 2012 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This pickup has 133,407 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RD7LT5CS253275. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $213.39 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
