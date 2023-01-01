$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Toyota Prius
V CVT
2012 Toyota Prius
V CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
197,562KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTDZN3EU4C3148788
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 197,562 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2023 Toyota RAV4 PRIME SE AWD 8,998 KM $60,500 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Prius V CVT 197,562 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Coupe EX-T CVT HS 143,341 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2012 Toyota Prius