2012 Toyota Prius

197,562 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

197,562KM
Used
VIN JTDZN3EU4C3148788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 197,562 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2012 Toyota Prius