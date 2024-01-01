Menu
Account
Sign In
**Fresh Trade, Wholesale to Public, Hybrid Vehicle** Automatic Transmission FWD Runs Great Paint is in Good Conidition The Toyota Prius is one of the original hybrids and still one of the best. This 2012 Toyota Prius is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Slightly restyled with new headlights, the 2012 Toyota Prius is a mid-size five-door hybrid hatchback powered by Toyotas famous Hybrid Synergy Drive. An electronically controlled continuously variable transmission paired with front-wheel drive enables unbelievable fuel economy. Additional factors that contribute to its superior fuel economy are the aerodynamic design and Eco driving mode.This coupe has 290,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia | Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fees as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

2012 Toyota Prius

290,000 KM

Details Description

$8,748

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Toyota Prius

Hybrid Auto, Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle
11954673

2012 Toyota Prius

Hybrid Auto, Hybrid

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Contact Seller

$8,748

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
290,000KM
VIN JTDKN3DU0C1556087

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # FV1833T
  • Mileage 290,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**Fresh Trade, Wholesale to Public, Hybrid Vehicle**

Automatic Transmission
FWD
Runs Great
Paint is in Good Conidition


The Toyota Prius is one of the original hybrids and still one of the best. This 2012 Toyota Prius is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Slightly restyled with new headlights, the 2012 Toyota Prius is a mid-size five-door hybrid hatchback powered by Toyota's famous Hybrid Synergy Drive. An electronically controlled continuously variable transmission paired with front-wheel drive enables unbelievable fuel economy. Additional factors that contribute to its superior fuel economy are the aerodynamic design and Eco driving mode.This coupe has 290,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Used 2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT Nav, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2019 Chevrolet Cruze LT Nav, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto! 89,359 KM $17,484 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Prius Hybrid Auto, Hybrid for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2012 Toyota Prius Hybrid Auto, Hybrid 290,000 KM $8,748 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt LS Fresh Trade, Rebuilt, Auto for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt LS Fresh Trade, Rebuilt, Auto 137,129 KM $3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,748

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Prius