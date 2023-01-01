2013 Cadillac SRX

$18,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 5 , 7 3 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9644287

9644287 Stock #: PF527370A

PF527370A VIN: 3GYFNGE35DS560872

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Evolution Green Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 115,738 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Leather shift knob Garage door transmitter Cargo Security Shade Leather Seating Surfaces Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes REAR CAMERA ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Rear Vision Camera System Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.39 Axle Ratio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 8 speakers Windows Sunroof Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Park Assist Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Genuine wood door panel insert Pedal memory Power UltraView Double-Sized Sunroof Utility Package Rear Anti-Roll Bar Premium Sound Package Luxury Collection Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear Premium audio system: CUE AWD Chassis Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections Power moonroof: UltraView Cargo: power liftgate Wheels: 18" x 8" 7-Spoke Ultra Bright Aluminum Heated Articulating Sport Bucket Seats Radio: CUE AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD & MP3 Choco Sapele Wood Trim Package

