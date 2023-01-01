$18,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
2013 Cadillac SRX
2013 Cadillac SRX
Luxury - Sunroof - Leather Seats - $186 B/W
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
115,738KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9644287
- Stock #: PF527370A
- VIN: 3GYFNGE35DS560872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Evolution Green Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,738 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $19569 - Our Price is just $18999!
With its unique exterior characteristics and luxurious cabin amenities, the Cadillac SRX is an attractive mid-size luxury crossover. This 2013 Cadillac SRX is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With greater utility than a sedan and more agility than a full-size SUV, the SRX is the sweet spot in Cadillac's outstanding lineup. This mid-size luxury crossover is a standout in an otherwise dull segment. Its chiseled styling is complemented by a daring, high-tech interior with room to seat five and plenty of cargo space to boot. The Cadillac SRX leads the way in utilitarian refinement. This SUV has 115,738 kms. It's evolution green metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Park Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $185.95 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $24173 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Cargo Security Shade
Leather Seating Surfaces
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
REAR CAMERA
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rear Vision Camera System
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.39 Axle Ratio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Sunroof
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Park Assist
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood door panel insert
Pedal memory
Power UltraView Double-Sized Sunroof
Utility Package
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Luxury Collection
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Premium audio system: CUE
AWD Chassis
Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections
Power moonroof: UltraView
Cargo: power liftgate
Wheels: 18" x 8" 7-Spoke Ultra Bright Aluminum
Heated Articulating Sport Bucket Seats
Radio: CUE AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD & MP3
Choco Sapele Wood Trim Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1