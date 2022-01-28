$13,978+ tax & licensing
2013 Chrysler Town & Country
LIMITED Clean History, DVD, Sunroof, Fully Loaded
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Listing ID: 8164681
- Stock #: B5784A
- VIN: 2C4RC1GG8DR513273
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,458 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean History, 2nd Row 9-inch Overhead DVD Screen, 3rd Row 9-inch Overhead DVD Screen, Power Sunroof, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Heated Front and Second Row Seats, Wireless Headphones for DVD Players We hand select every vehicle we purchase, offering our clients the best in value, and quality. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned will match or beat every one of our competitors prices! Compare at $15995 - is just $13978! Immaculately Maintained High-MSRP Fully Loaded 2013 Chrysler Town and Country Limited! Clean History - No Accidents! In Like new Condition Options/Features Include: - 2 DVD Screens with Wireless headphones (2nd Row 9-inch Overhead DVD Screen, 3rd Row 9-inch Overhead DVD Screen) - Power Sunroof - Leather Seats, - Heated Seats for the 1st and 2nd Row - Heated Steering Wheel - Blind Spot Assist - Navigation System - Back-Up Camera with Park Assist - Cross Path Detection System - Power Trunk Liftgate - Universal Garage Door Opener - Remote Start - Power Left & Right Sliding Doors - Bluetooth - Premium Sound Package - SiriusXM Satellite Radio - 2nd and 3rd Row Stow-n-Go - Flex Fuel - Ambient Lighting This van is super loaded! Whether it’s shuttling kids, hauling stuff, or providing comfort and space to spread out on road trips, the Chrysler Town & Country faithfully performs its duties well, says Car and Driver. This 2013 Chrysler Town & Country is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The Chrysler Town & Country is the family-friendly minivan that offers everything you could want in this segment. It combines the expansive passenger and cargo area you expect with premium interior materials, the latest in convenience features, and impressive technology making it the perfect vehicle for taking kids to school or on a road trip across the country. This van has 174,458 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1GG8DR513273. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
Vehicle Features
