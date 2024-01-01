$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge
SEL HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATS
2013 Ford Edge
SEL HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATS
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 198,468 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style, performance, and versatility with the 2013 Ford Edge SEL. This midsize SUV offers a winning combination of comfort and capability, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and adventurers alike.
The 2013 Edge SEL features a sleek and modern design that stands out on the road. With its bold grille, distinctive headlights, and athletic stance, the Edge commands attention wherever you go. Step inside the spacious and well-appointed cabin, where you'll find ample room for passengers and cargo, along with a host of convenient features.
Enjoy the smooth and responsive performance of the Edge SEL, powered by a choice of efficient yet powerful engines. Whether you opt for the standard V6 or the fuel-efficient EcoBoost four-cylinder, you'll experience a confident ride with plenty of passing power. Plus, with available all-wheel drive, the Edge offers enhanced traction and control in all weather conditions.
Stay connected on the go with Ford's SYNC voice-activated infotainment system, which allows you to make hands-free calls, stream music, and access your favorite apps with ease. Plus, with available features like navigation, a rear-seat entertainment system, and a panoramic sunroof, the Edge SEL offers everything you need for a comfortable and enjoyable ride.
Safety is a top priority in the 2013 Edge SEL, with a suite of advanced features designed to keep you and your passengers protected. From standard stability control and antilock brakes to available options like blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, the Edge has you covered on every journey.
Don't compromise on style, performance, or comfort - choose the 2013 Ford Edge SEL for your next adventure.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
