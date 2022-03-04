Menu
2013 Ford Explorer

59,890 KM

Details Description Features

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

Base - Power Windows - Low Mileage

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

59,890KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8543369
  • Stock #: N103651AA
  • VIN: 1FM5K8B85DGB30317

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N103651AA
  • Mileage 59,890 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

The Ford Explorer gives you real SUV versatility with car-like driveability. This 2013 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This low mileage SUV has just 59,890 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Contorl, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8B85DGB30317.



Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Contorl

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

