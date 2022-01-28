Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Fiesta

63,975 KM

Details Description Features

$13,559

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,559

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fiesta

2013 Ford Fiesta

Titanium - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $124 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fiesta

Titanium - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $124 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$13,559

+ taxes & licensing

63,975KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8252214
  • Stock #: NI066754AA
  • VIN: 3FADP4FJ1DM102694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,975 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, SYNC, SiriusXM!

Compare at $13966 - Our Price is just $13559!

Ford has changed the subcompact game with the Fiesta. It has plenty of interior space for a comfortable drive while returning excellent fuel economy. This 2013 Ford Fiesta is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Ford has changed what it means to be a subcompact car with the Fiesta. Cars this size used to be penalty boxes that nobody wanted to drive. This Fiesta is a different story. Fun to drive, small car efficiency, and impressive tech all in a great looking car. The Ford Fiesta is a game changer. This low mileage hatchback has just 63,975 kms. It's ingot silver metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Sync, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FADP4FJ1DM102694.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $123.72 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $16084 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Sync
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Premium Sound Package
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
16" premium painted aluminum wheels
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
SiriusXM
Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable
Appearance: analog

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2019 Genesis G70 2.0...
 61,023 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Sonata ...
 5,116 KM
$42,998 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 61,433 KM
$20,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory