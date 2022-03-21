$10,998+ tax & licensing
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Fiesta
SE - Power Windows - $101 B/W
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
88,260KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8928667
- Stock #: NK920901A
- VIN: 3FADP4EJ2DM189104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lime Squeeze Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,260 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $11328 - Our Price is just $10998!
Ford has changed the subcompact game with the Fiesta. It has plenty of interior space for a comfortable drive while returning excellent fuel economy. This 2013 Ford Fiesta is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Ford has changed what it means to be a subcompact car with the Fiesta. Cars this size used to be penalty boxes that nobody wanted to drive. This Fiesta is a different story. Fun to drive, small car efficiency, and impressive tech all in a great looking car. The Ford Fiesta is a game changer. This hatchback has 88,260 kms. It's lime squeeze metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FADP4EJ2DM189104.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $100.36 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $13046 ). See dealer for details.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
4 Speakers
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
15" steel wheels w/covers
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable
