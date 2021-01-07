2013 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Convenience Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Sync Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar 16" steel wheels w/covers Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Cloth Standard Bucket Seats Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/6-Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.