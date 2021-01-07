Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Focus

135,012 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE - Bluetooth - Sync

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Focus

SE - Bluetooth - Sync

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

135,012KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6416423
  • Stock #: MK608627B
  • VIN: 1FADP3K22DL383009

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MK608627B
  • Mileage 135,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SYNC, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Cruise Control!

A European-developed chassis gives even the base Focus a rare blend of agility and accuracy, making it enjoyable to drive even when compared with newer competitors. -Car and Driver This 2013 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

It's no surprise that the Ford Focus is one of the best-selling cars in the world. It has everything you could want in an affordable compact in one attractive package. Whether you're drawn to its charming styling, comfortable cabin, or European-developed chassis, the Focus has something for everyone. It's not only comfortable and good on gas, but it's a blast to drive thanks to its eager drivetrain and agile handling. The dependable Focus offers the most bang for the buck in its competitive segment. This hatchback has 135,012 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Sync, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3K22DL383009.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Sync
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
16" steel wheels w/covers
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Cloth Standard Bucket Seats
Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/6-Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2016 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 52,531 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 Outdoo...
 119,312 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 24,606 KM
$29,052 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory