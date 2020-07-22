Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Fusion

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $128 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fusion

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $128 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5626806
  • Stock #: MP185555A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0D98DR196442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!

Compare at $14419 - Our Price is just $13999!

With solid power, excellent fuel economy, distinctive styling, and a huge array of tech features, the Ford Fusion is a great choice for a midsize sedan. -Edmunds This 2013 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The Ford Fusion is a top choice in the competitive midsize sedan segment, with solid power, excellent fuel economy, sharp styling, and a well-appointed interior. Offering a very comfortable ride for up to five people, this handsome sedan gives you generous interior space, a big trunk, and an array of tech features you might be surprised to see at this price point. It also gets strong safety ratings so you can drive with confidence. For a stylish sedan that you can trust, the Ford Fusion is a great pick. This sedan has 90,000 kms. It's tuxedo black metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0D98DR196442.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $127.74 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $16606 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Spoiler
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
remote start
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Leather shift knob
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Speed-Sensing Steering
Heated leather front bucket seats
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
18" POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Wheel size: 18"
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
12 Speakers
AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2019 Hyundai KONA - ...
 11,000 KM
$23,998 + tax & lic
2008 Acura TL Type S
 210,449 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 209,229 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory