2013 GMC Terrain

90,573 KM

Details

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
11955093

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Used
90,573KM
VIN 2GKFLVE30D6214425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA14425
  • Mileage 90,573 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 GMC Terrain