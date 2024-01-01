$12,500+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Terrain
SLT1 AWD 1SC
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,573KM
VIN 2GKFLVE30D6214425
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridium Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA14425
- Mileage 90,573 KM
