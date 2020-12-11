Menu
2013 Honda CR-V

161,847 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2013 Honda CR-V

LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

161,847KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6337007
  • Stock #: LO023462A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H33DH110843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,847 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, A/C, Power Windows and Locks!

Compare at $14418 - Our Price is just $13998!

With the Honda CR-V, you get the versatility of an SUV while getting great fuel economy and a comfortable ride. This 2013 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 161,847 kms. It's white diamond pearl in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, A/c, Power Windows And Locks.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Heated Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Delay-off headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
16" x 6.5" styled steel wheels
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Power Windows and Locks
4.44 Axle Ratio
AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers

