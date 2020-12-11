2013 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel A/C Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth 4 Speakers Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Exterior Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Delay-off headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Rear View Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Cloth Seat Trim Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 16" x 6.5" styled steel wheels Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Power Windows and Locks 4.44 Axle Ratio AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers

