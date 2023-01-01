2013 Hyundai Elantra...

$11,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 6 , 8 3 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10111656

10111656 Stock #: 23UTNA13206

23UTNA13206 VIN: 5NPDH4AE3DH213206

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UTNA13206

Mileage 156,839 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.