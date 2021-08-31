2013 Hyundai Elantra

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 2 , 3 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7748928

7748928 Stock #: NT071112AA

NT071112AA VIN: KMHD35LE2DU031550

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Volcanic Red

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 182,385 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Leather Seating Surfaces Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: XM 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy Wheels

