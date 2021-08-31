Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

182,385 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

GT SE - Sunroof - Cruise Control

Location

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

182,385KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7748928
  • Stock #: NT071112AA
  • VIN: KMHD35LE2DU031550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Volcanic Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Windows!

Compare at $10295 - Our Price is just $9995!

Not quite a hot hatch, the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT gives up some rear-seat space in the name of cargo room and European style. - thecarconnection This 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Within the small sedan segment, Hyundai's newest Elantra is one of the most popular choices, particularly if you want some visual pizzazz combined with the more typical strengths of fuel economy and practicality. Now Hyundai is adding versatility to the Elantra's suite of strengths by offering the 2013 Elantra GT. GT comes with a new-for-Hyundai trick up its sleeve: driver-configurable settings for its electric-assist power steering, the only Elantra that gets this feature for now. This hatchback has 182,385 kms. It's volcanic red in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 148HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Leather Seating Surfaces
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: XM
17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

