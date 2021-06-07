2013 Hyundai Genesis

$16,999 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 2 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Parabolica Blue Metallic

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 94,241 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Diversity antenna Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Heated Front Bucket Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Navigation System SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Anti-whiplash front head restraints Leather Seating Surfaces Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 10 Speakers AM/FM radio: XM Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/CD Player w/Navigation 18" x 7.5J Fr. & 18" x 8.0J Rr. Alloy Wheels

