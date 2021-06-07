Menu
2013 Hyundai Genesis

94,241 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Coupe Premium - $156 B/W

Coupe Premium - $156 B/W

Location

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

94,241KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7195652
  • Stock #: AH9226
  • VIN: KMHHT6KD0DU090855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Parabolica Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 94,241 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $17509 - Our Price is just $16999!

Strong acceleration, balanced and stable with an appealing new look. This 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is better than ever. This 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Since its introduction, the Hyundai Genesis Coupe has received high praise for its bang-for-the-buck proposition. Three years later, that bang gets bigger with the pumped-up 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe. This year brings a mild styling refresh for the front end and taillights, but the big news is under the hood. A new eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters also debuts, bringing with it crisper acceleration and better fuel economy than last year's six-speed auto.This coupe has 94,241 kms. It's parabolica blue metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 274HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $155.11 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $20165 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Leather Seating Surfaces
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
10 Speakers
AM/FM radio: XM
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/CD Player w/Navigation
18" x 7.5J Fr. & 18" x 8.0J Rr. Alloy Wheels

