Menu
Account
Sign In
HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, PARKING REAR SENSORS <p> Introducing the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, a dynamic and stylish SUV designed to meet the demands of your active lifestyle. Combining powerful performance, advanced technology, and modern design, the Santa Fe Sport is ready for any adventure. </p><p> Key Features: </p><p> 1. Sleek and Modern Design: </p><p> Bold Exterior: Sporty lines, aggressive front grille, and striking LED accents for a contemporary look. </p><p> Compact and Agile: Perfectly sized for city driving and weekend getaways, offering both style and practicality. </p><p> 2. Robust Performance: </p><p> Turbocharged 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder engine for added power. </p><p> Smooth Handling: Responsive steering and a well-tuned suspension provide a comfortable and engaging driving experience. </p><p> 3. Comfortable Interior: </p><p> Spacious Cabin: Ample room for five passengers with supportive seating and high-quality materials throughout. </p><p> Versatile Cargo Space: Fold-flat rear seats and numerous storage compartments make it easy to carry all your gear. </p><p> 4. Advanced Technology: </p><p> Infotainment System: Available 7-inch touchscreen display with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and premium audio for seamless entertainment. </p><p> Convenience Features: Proximity key with push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof enhance your driving experience. </p><p> 5. Comprehensive Safety: </p><p> Safety First: Equipped with features like Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System, and a suite of airbags for your peace of mind. </p><p> Driver Assistance: Rearview camera and available Blind Spot Detection system to help you navigate with confidence. </p><p> Why Choose the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport? </p><p> The 2013 Santa Fe Sport offers a compelling mix of style, versatility, and advanced features. Its powerful performance and modern amenities make it an excellent choice for families and individuals who enjoy both urban and outdoor adventures. </p><p> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. </p><p> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.</p>

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

189,251 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T SE LEATHER & PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle
12645855

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.0T SE LEATHER & PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 12645855
  2. 12645855
  3. 12645855
  4. 12645855
  5. 12645855
  6. 12645855
  7. 12645855
  8. 12645855
  9. 12645855
  10. 12645855
  11. 12645855
  12. 12645855
  13. 12645855
  14. 12645855
  15. 12645855
  16. 12645855
  17. 12645855
  18. 12645855
  19. 12645855
  20. 12645855
  21. 12645855
Contact Seller

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
189,251KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA9DG020903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,251 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, PARKING REAR SENSORS

Introducing the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, a dynamic and stylish SUV designed to meet the demands of your active lifestyle. Combining powerful performance, advanced technology, and modern design, the Santa Fe Sport is ready for any adventure.

Key Features:

1. Sleek and Modern Design:

Bold Exterior: Sporty lines, aggressive front grille, and striking LED accents for a contemporary look.

Compact and Agile: Perfectly sized for city driving and weekend getaways, offering both style and practicality.

2. Robust Performance:

Turbocharged 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder engine for added power.

Smooth Handling: Responsive steering and a well-tuned suspension provide a comfortable and engaging driving experience.

3. Comfortable Interior:

Spacious Cabin: Ample room for five passengers with supportive seating and high-quality materials throughout.

Versatile Cargo Space: Fold-flat rear seats and numerous storage compartments make it easy to carry all your gear.

4. Advanced Technology:

Infotainment System: Available 7-inch touchscreen display with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and premium audio for seamless entertainment.

Convenience Features: Proximity key with push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof enhance your driving experience.

5. Comprehensive Safety:

Safety First: Equipped with features like Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System, and a suite of airbags for your peace of mind.

Driver Assistance: Rearview camera and available Blind Spot Detection system to help you navigate with confidence.

Why Choose the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport?

The 2013 Santa Fe Sport offers a compelling mix of style, versatility, and advanced features. Its powerful performance and modern amenities make it an excellent choice for families and individuals who enjoy both urban and outdoor adventures.

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T SE LEATHER & PANORAMIC SUNROOF for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T SE LEATHER & PANORAMIC SUNROOF 189,251 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2024 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE 17,330 KM $56,998 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Sport Touring for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Sport Touring 13,727 KM $37,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe