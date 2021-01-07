2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation System SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Leather Seating Surfaces Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 10 Speakers Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Axle Ratio 3.51 High-Intensity Discharge Headlights 19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats Radio: Navigation System w/Infiniti Premium Audio

