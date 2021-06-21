Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

143,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,453

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,453

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited - $151 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited - $151 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$16,453

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7529204
  • Stock #: NP354821A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA0DG076700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $16947 - Our Price is just $16453!

Excellent value for money and premium comfort levels are some of the high-points offered in this Hyundai Santa Fe. This 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 143,000 kms. It's blue in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 264HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $150.13 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $19517 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Compass
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
10 Speakers
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Heated rear seats
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Navigation System
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Leather Seating Surfaces
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Axle Ratio 3.51
Exterior parking camera rear
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
19" Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Radio: Navigation System w/Infiniti Premium Audio
Cargo: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 104,922 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 38,686 KM
$31,500 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 49,485 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory