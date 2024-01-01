Menu
HEATED SEATS, FOG LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH <P> The 2013 Hyundai Tucson GL FWD is a stylish and versatile compact SUV that offers a perfect blend of efficiency and performance. Its sleek exterior features bold lines, a signature hexagonal front grille, and stylish alloy wheels, giving it a modern and attractive look. The Tucsons compact size makes it easy to maneuver in urban settings while still offering ample interior space for passengers and cargo. Powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, the Tucson GL delivers a responsive driving experience with great fuel efficiency, ideal for everyday commuting and weekend adventures. <P> Inside, the 2013 Tucson GL boasts a well-appointed cabin with comfortable cloth seats and intuitive controls. It comes equipped with convenient features like air conditioning, power windows and locks, and a six-speaker audio system with CD, MP3, and auxiliary input for your favorite tunes on the go. The rear seats can be easily folded to expand the cargo area, providing plenty of space for groceries, luggage, or sports equipment. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, and multiple airbags, ensuring peace of mind for you and your passengers. With its stylish design, practicality, and reliable performance, the Tucson GL FWD is a compelling choice for those seeking a compact SUV.

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
145,414KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JT3AC9DU736757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,414 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, FOG LIGHTS, BLUETOOTH


The 2013 Hyundai Tucson GL FWD is a stylish and versatile compact SUV that offers a perfect blend of efficiency and performance. Its sleek exterior features bold lines, a signature hexagonal front grille, and stylish alloy wheels, giving it a modern and attractive look. The Tucsons compact size makes it easy to maneuver in urban settings while still offering ample interior space for passengers and cargo. Powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, the Tucson GL delivers a responsive driving experience with great fuel efficiency, ideal for everyday commuting and weekend adventures.


Inside, the 2013 Tucson GL boasts a well-appointed cabin with comfortable cloth seats and intuitive controls. It comes equipped with convenient features like air conditioning, power windows and locks, and a six-speaker audio system with CD, MP3, and auxiliary input for your favorite tunes on the go. The rear seats can be easily folded to expand the cargo area, providing plenty of space for groceries, luggage, or sports equipment. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, and multiple airbags, ensuring peace of mind for you and your passengers. With its stylish design, practicality, and reliable performance, the Tucson GL FWD is a compelling choice for those seeking a compact SUV.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

