Menu
Account
Sign In
BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM The 2013 Hyundai Veloster Tech is a compact and sporty hatchback that blends style with advanced features. Powered by a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine producing 138 horsepower, it delivers a balance of performance and efficiency, making it suitable for both city driving and highway cruising. The Velosters standout design includes its unique asymmetrical layout, featuring a three-door configuration with a single rear passenger-side door, providing a blend of practicality and flair. Inside, the cabin offers a modern feel with high-quality materials, a user-friendly layout, and seating for four, with ample front-seat space and a comfortable, tech-forward experience. The Veloster Tech trim is equipped with an array of high-tech features aimed at enhancing convenience and safety. It comes standard with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and navigation, along with premium audio capabilities for an enjoyable driving experience. In terms of safety, it includes features such as electronic stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags. This combination of sporty design, innovative technology, and safety features makes the 2013 Hyundai Veloster Tech an appealing choice for those seeking a fun-to-drive car with modern amenities. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2013 Hyundai Veloster

139,586 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Tech

Watch This Vehicle
12023263

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Tech

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,586KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHTC6AD7DU096437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,586 KM

Vehicle Description

BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM

The 2013 Hyundai Veloster Tech is a compact and sporty hatchback that blends style with advanced features. Powered by a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine producing 138 horsepower, it delivers a balance of performance and efficiency, making it suitable for both city driving and highway cruising. The Veloster's standout design includes its unique asymmetrical layout, featuring a three-door configuration with a single rear passenger-side door, providing a blend of practicality and flair. Inside, the cabin offers a modern feel with high-quality materials, a user-friendly layout, and seating for four, with ample front-seat space and a comfortable, tech-forward experience.

The Veloster Tech trim is equipped with an array of high-tech features aimed at enhancing convenience and safety. It comes standard with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and navigation, along with premium audio capabilities for an enjoyable driving experience. In terms of safety, it includes features such as electronic stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags. This combination of sporty design, innovative technology, and safety features makes the 2013 Hyundai Veloster Tech an appealing choice for those seeking a fun-to-drive car with modern amenities.





All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
MODULAR SEATING

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 SE for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 SE 111,709 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2020 RAM 1500 Classic 101,493 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Execline for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Execline 103,703 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Veloster