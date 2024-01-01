$CALL+ tax & licensing
Tech
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 139,586 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2013 Hyundai Veloster Tech is a compact and sporty hatchback that blends style with advanced features. Powered by a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine producing 138 horsepower, it delivers a balance of performance and efficiency, making it suitable for both city driving and highway cruising. The Veloster's standout design includes its unique asymmetrical layout, featuring a three-door configuration with a single rear passenger-side door, providing a blend of practicality and flair. Inside, the cabin offers a modern feel with high-quality materials, a user-friendly layout, and seating for four, with ample front-seat space and a comfortable, tech-forward experience.
The Veloster Tech trim is equipped with an array of high-tech features aimed at enhancing convenience and safety. It comes standard with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and navigation, along with premium audio capabilities for an enjoyable driving experience. In terms of safety, it includes features such as electronic stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags. This combination of sporty design, innovative technology, and safety features makes the 2013 Hyundai Veloster Tech an appealing choice for those seeking a fun-to-drive car with modern amenities.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Abbotsford Hyundai
