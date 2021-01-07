Menu
2013 Hyundai Veloster

47,641 KM

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Tech - Navigation - Heated Seats - $119 B/W

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

47,641KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6439309
  • Stock #: MP203816AA
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD1DU096059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Black Pearl
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 47,641 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Premium Audio Package!

Compare at $13388 - Our Price is just $12998!

Superbly efficient engines and numerous premium options as standard are what makes the Veloster worth buying. This 2013 Hyundai Veloster is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The 2013 Hyundai Veloster dances the line between sporty coupe and all out sports car with a long list of features and impressive handling. The Veloster is a highly-styled hatchback with a unique third door on the right rear side to make entry and exist a breeze. If you want a small car that's huge on style and fun to drive, yet also fuel-efficient and won't cost a fortune to buy, the Veloster should definitely be on your short list.This low mileage hatchback has just 47,641 kms. It's ultra black pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Premium Audio Package.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $118.61 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $15419 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Heated Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
8 speakers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Premium Audio Package
Parking sensors: rear with camera
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Cloth & Simulated Leather Bolster Seats
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Dimension Premium Audio
18" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

