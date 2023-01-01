$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2013 Jeep Patriot
Sport - Bluetooth - Cruise Control
Location
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
196,236KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9689824
- Stock #: PE485277A
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB9DD212384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Forest Green Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
As Edmunds says, the Jeep Patriot will handle off-road obstacles better than competitors. This 2013 Jeep Patriot is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Every day is an adventure in the Jeep Patriot. Whether you're travelling over snow-covered city streets or searching for off-road hideaways, you're delivered with strength and style. You'll confidently meet every challenge with value and efficiency since the Patriot is one of the most affordable SUVs in Canada. Those who crave an adventure-filled lifestyle, fueled by comfort, confidence, and economy, will thrive in the world of Jeep Patriot. This SUV has 196,236 kms. It's black forest green pearlcoat in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Cloth Seats, Roof Rails.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJRAB9DD212384.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Overhead airbag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Speed Control
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
4.12 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
4 Speakers
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Roof Rails
16" x 6.5" styled steel wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Vinyl Tech Bucket Seats
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Additional Features
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Radio: UConnect 230 6CD/DVD/MP3
Radio: UConnect 130 CD/MP3
Federal A/C Excise Tax
Appearance: analog
