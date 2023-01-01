2013 Kia Forte5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 1 , 2 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10449081

10449081 Stock #: AB1737AA

AB1737AA VIN: KNAFU5A27D5697930

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1737AA

Mileage 141,200 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Steering Wheel Audio Control Interior Remote Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.