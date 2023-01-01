$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Forte5
EX - Power Windows - $76.22 /Wk
141,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10449081
- Stock #: AB1737AA
- VIN: KNAFU5A27D5697930
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1737AA
- Mileage 141,200 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Kia Forte 5 is turning out to be a very sought after hatchback, beating the competition with its low price and high value. This 2013 Kia Forte5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2013 Forte 5-door is a popular compact sedan and hatchback return with an impressive combination of smart styling, value, technology, safety features and comfort. Forte 5-door offer today's tech-savvy consumers attractive, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive options in the compact segment. This hatchback has 141,200 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $76.22 with $0 down for 48 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $179 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
