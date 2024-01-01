$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport SC
2013 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport SC
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,560 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Emergency Braking, Aluminum Wheels
Blending sport and utility like almost no other SUV, this Range Rover Sport is impressive in any configuration. This 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Range Rover Sport was designed to be driven. Agile and responsive, its breathtaking performance is matched only by its distinctive design. A breadth of capability and driver-focused technologies make this Range Rover Sport the most dynamic Land Rover yet. This SUV has 175,560 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 510HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Call Dealer
604381XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161