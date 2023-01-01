$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA5
GS - Bluetooth - Power Windows
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
155,164KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10118169
- Stock #: P632301A
- VIN: JM1CW2CL7D0150352
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P632301A
- Mileage 155,164 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
The ride quality and rich steering feedback let you enjoy in the high performance output of this Mazda 5. This 2013 Mazda Mazda5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2013 Mazda Mazda5 minivan that is pretty fun to drive. For 2013, all models have been outfitted with a USB port, turn signal indicators on exterior mirrors and driver's side seatback pocket. Rear backup sensors have been added to standard equipment on Touring and Grand Touring models.This van has 155,164 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 157HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Soft Door Close
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
