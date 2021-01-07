2013 Nissan Frontier

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Roof Rack Aluminum Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 9 SPEAKERS Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Seating Front Bucket Seats Reclining front bucket seats Split Folding Rear Seat Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features Rear Step Bumper Rear View Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Cloth Seat Trim Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension 1st row LCD monitors: 1 AM/FM radio: SiriusXM SiriusXM 3.357 Axle Ratio Wheels: 16" x 7.0J Machine-Finish Alloy Radio: Rockford Fosgate AM/FM/CD 1 w/9 Speakers

