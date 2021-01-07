Menu
2013 Nissan Frontier

126,732 KM

Details Description Features

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

PRO-4X - Bluetooth - $224 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

126,732KM
Used
  • Stock #: AH9195A
  • VIN: 1N6AD0EV8DN724716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

Compare at $25235 - Our Price is just $24500!

Need a pickup, but don't want to commit to a big, full-size truck? This mid-size Nissan Frontier can get the job done without hogging the whole lane. This 2013 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 126,732 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $223.56 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $29063 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Front Bucket Seats
Reclining front bucket seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Rear Step Bumper
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
1st row LCD monitors: 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
SiriusXM
3.357 Axle Ratio
Wheels: 16" x 7.0J Machine-Finish Alloy
Radio: Rockford Fosgate AM/FM/CD 1 w/9 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

