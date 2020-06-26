Menu
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

SPORT - $293 B/W

2013 RAM 1500

SPORT - $293 B/W

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

  146,912KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5256959
  Stock #: BA9512
  VIN: 1C6RR7MT3DS619512
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
We hand select every vehicle we purchase, offering our clients the best in value, and quality. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned will match or beat every one of our competitors prices!

New Arrival! This 2013 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 146,912 kms. It's grey in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7MT3DS619512.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $292.71 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details.

Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

