2013 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience Tilt Steering Column remote start Overhead Console CARGO LAMP Universal Garage Door Opener Ash Tray Lamp Glove Box Lamp Underhood Lamp Luxury front/rear floor mats Safety Full-Size Spare Tire ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Fog Lamps Dual note horn Front seat belt height adjusters Driver/front passenger side airbags Front/rear side curtain airbags Driver/front passenger multistage airbags 20" steel spare wheel Exterior tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitoring Display Tire carrier winch Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Automatic air conditioning w/dual zone temp controls LED interior lighting Seating Heated rear seats Security Security alarm system Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr accessory delay Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Bright grille Accent-colour fender flares Media / Nav / Comm Fixed long mast antenna Windows Tinted windshield glass

Additional Features DUAL REAR EXHAUST SPEED CONTROL Spray in Bedliner Rear Stabilizer Bar Electronically Controlled Throttle ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Locking Lug Nuts Front stabilizer bar Assist handles Front license plate bracket MOPAR Bright Door Entry Guards Illuminated visor vanity mirrors Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper Floor tunnel insulation Premium door trim panels 7-Pin Wiring Harness MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel Storage Tray Locking Tailgate UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Carpeted floor covering Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch Front Bumper Sight Shields 730-amp maintenance-free battery HD engine cooling HD transmission oil cooler Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes Rear under seat storage compartment 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Body-colour upper front fascia Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents (9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer 60/40 fold flat rear bench seat Memory for audio settings 20" x 9" chrome clad aluminum wheels Premium leather-wrapped steering wheel Longhorn interior accents Floor-mounted auto shift lever 2nd row in floor storage bins Pwr lumbar Full length premium floor console HD front shock absorbers 121-LITRE FUEL TANK 180-amp alternator 5.7L Hemi multi-displacement V8 engine Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case Fold-flat load floor storage *Late Availability* Front door accent lighting HD rear shock absorbers Premium tail lamps Rear door accent lighting SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year service Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector Pwr 10-way driver seat w/memory, pwr 6-way passenger seat 5' 7" cargo box Laramie Longhorn instrument cluster -inc: temp & compass gauge, trip computer, vehicle info centre Uconnect 8.4AN -inc: AM/FM stereo, 8.4" touch screen, GPS navigation, 7" TFT instrument cluster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.