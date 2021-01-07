WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. - 121 Point Inspection - Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
On Sale! Save $29371 on this one, we've marked it down from $61410. New Arrival! This 2013 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 95,000 kms. It's maximum steel in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7PT7DS535821.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $327.44 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable) Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tilt Steering Column
remote start
Overhead Console
CARGO LAMP
Universal Garage Door Opener
Ash Tray Lamp
Glove Box Lamp
Underhood Lamp
Luxury front/rear floor mats
Full-Size Spare Tire
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Fog Lamps
Dual note horn
Front seat belt height adjusters
Driver/front passenger side airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
20" steel spare wheel
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Tire carrier winch
Heated Steering Wheel
Automatic air conditioning w/dual zone temp controls