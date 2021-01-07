Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 1500

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,039

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,039

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

BASE - $328 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

BASE - $328 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

Contact Seller
Sale

$32,039

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6623906
  • Stock #: M517552A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT7DS535821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

On Sale! Save $29371 on this one, we've marked it down from $61410. New Arrival! This 2013 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 95,000 kms. It's maximum steel in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7PT7DS535821.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $327.44 with $0 down for 60 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tilt Steering Column
remote start
Overhead Console
CARGO LAMP
Universal Garage Door Opener
Ash Tray Lamp
Glove Box Lamp
Underhood Lamp
Luxury front/rear floor mats
Full-Size Spare Tire
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Fog Lamps
Dual note horn
Front seat belt height adjusters
Driver/front passenger side airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
20" steel spare wheel
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Tire carrier winch
Heated Steering Wheel
Automatic air conditioning w/dual zone temp controls
LED interior lighting
Heated rear seats
Security alarm system
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr accessory delay
Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Bright grille
Accent-colour fender flares
Fixed long mast antenna
Tinted windshield glass
DUAL REAR EXHAUST
SPEED CONTROL
Spray in Bedliner
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Electronically Controlled Throttle
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Locking Lug Nuts
Front stabilizer bar
Assist handles
Front license plate bracket
MOPAR Bright Door Entry Guards
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Painted Front Bumper
Painted Rear Bumper
Floor tunnel insulation
Premium door trim panels
7-Pin Wiring Harness
MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel
Storage Tray
Locking Tailgate
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
Carpeted floor covering
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
Front Bumper Sight Shields
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
HD transmission oil cooler
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
Rear under seat storage compartment
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Body-colour upper front fascia
Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents
(9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer
60/40 fold flat rear bench seat
Memory for audio settings
20" x 9" chrome clad aluminum wheels
Premium leather-wrapped steering wheel
Longhorn interior accents
Floor-mounted auto shift lever
2nd row in floor storage bins
Pwr lumbar
Full length premium floor console
HD front shock absorbers
121-LITRE FUEL TANK
180-amp alternator
5.7L Hemi multi-displacement V8 engine
Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
Fold-flat load floor storage *Late Availability*
Front door accent lighting
HD rear shock absorbers
Premium tail lamps
Rear door accent lighting
SiriusXM satellite radio -inc: 1-year service
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
Pwr 10-way driver seat w/memory, pwr 6-way passenger seat
5' 7" cargo box
Laramie Longhorn instrument cluster -inc: temp & compass gauge, trip computer, vehicle info centre
Uconnect 8.4AN -inc: AM/FM stereo, 8.4" touch screen, GPS navigation, 7" TFT instrument cluster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler

2011 Hyundai Accent ...
 121,130 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 MA...
 213,579 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 RAM 3500 ST - ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-627-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-627-2513

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory