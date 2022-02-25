$23,499+ tax & licensing
$23,499
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2013 RAM 1500
SLT
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$23,499
+ taxes & licensing
199,886KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8357790
- Stock #: NC020690A
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT8DS557428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,886 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2013 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 199,886 kms. It's bright white clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LT8DS557428.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Front Reading Lights
Storage Tray
Front armrest w/cupholders
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Centre Hub
Black Exterior Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
17" x 7" aluminum wheels
Front wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: chrome
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
