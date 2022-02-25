2013 RAM 1500

$23,499 + taxes & licensing 1 9 9 , 8 8 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8357790

8357790 Stock #: NC020690A

NC020690A VIN: 1C6RR7LT8DS557428

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 199,886 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Front Reading Lights Storage Tray Front armrest w/cupholders Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Step Bumper Centre Hub Black Exterior Mirrors Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar 17" x 7" aluminum wheels Front wheel independent suspension Bumpers: chrome AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.