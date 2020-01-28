BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, REAR DISTANCE SENSORS, TINTED WINDOWS, HEATED SEATS, AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, SIDE STEPS, LINED BOX, TOW PACKAGE, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, TOW HOOKS, LEATHER INTERIOR, TONNEAU COVER.

The 2013 Ram 2500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its top-notch interior, comfortable ride quality, and impressive towing and hauling capabilities.

