Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Subaru Forester

103,803 KM

Details

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru Forester

2013 Subaru Forester

2.5X at

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru Forester

2.5X at

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

103,803KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9432945
  • Stock #: 23UTNA13318
  • VIN: JF2SHCBC8DH413318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Pearl
  • Interior Colour Off Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA13318
  • Mileage 103,803 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2013 Subaru Forester...
 103,803 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota 4Runner
56,208 KM
$52,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic SED...
 77,014 KM
$27,490 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory