CD PLAYERS, HEATED SEATS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS <P> Experience the reliability and efficiency of the 2013 Toyota Corolla CE. This compact sedan offers exceptional value with its dependable performance, comfortable interior, and practical features, making it the perfect choice for your daily commute and beyond. <P> Key Features: <P> Dependable Performance: Powered by a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, the Corolla CE delivers a smooth and efficient ride, achieving up to 34 mpg on the highway. Its reliable performance ensures peace of mind on every journey. <P> Timeless Design: The 2013 Corolla CE features a sleek and classic exterior design with refined lines and a distinctive front grille. Its compact size makes it easy to navigate through city streets and park in tight spaces. <P> Comfortable Interior: Step inside a well-designed cabin with comfortable seating for five, high-quality materials, and ample legroom. The straightforward layout and user-friendly controls provide a pleasant driving experience. <P> Essential Technology: Stay connected with the Corolla CEs convenient features, including an AM/FM/CD audio system with MP3/WMA playback capability, auxiliary input, and a digital clock. The multifunctional display keeps you informed while on the go. <P> Proven Safety: Drive confidently with Toyotas commitment to safety, featuring standard safety systems like Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-lock Brake System, and multiple airbags. <P> Discover the practicality and reliability of the 2013 Toyota Corolla CE. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2013 Toyota Corolla

113,903 KM

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
113,903KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE2DC950039

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,903 KM

CD PLAYERS, HEATED SEATS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS


Experience the reliability and efficiency of the 2013 Toyota Corolla CE. This compact sedan offers exceptional value with its dependable performance, comfortable interior, and practical features, making it the perfect choice for your daily commute and beyond.


Key Features:


Dependable Performance: Powered by a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, the Corolla CE delivers a smooth and efficient ride, achieving up to 34 mpg on the highway. Its reliable performance ensures peace of mind on every journey.


Timeless Design: The 2013 Corolla CE features a sleek and classic exterior design with refined lines and a distinctive front grille. Its compact size makes it easy to navigate through city streets and park in tight spaces.


Comfortable Interior: Step inside a well-designed cabin with comfortable seating for five, high-quality materials, and ample legroom. The straightforward layout and user-friendly controls provide a pleasant driving experience.


Essential Technology: Stay connected with the Corolla CEs convenient features, including an AM/FM/CD audio system with MP3/WMA playback capability, auxiliary input, and a digital clock. The multifunctional display keeps you informed while on the go.


Proven Safety: Drive confidently with Toyota's commitment to safety, featuring standard safety systems like Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-lock Brake System, and multiple airbags.


Discover the practicality and reliability of the 2013 Toyota Corolla CE.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Tachometer

CD Player

4 Speed Automatic

