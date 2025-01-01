Menu
2013 Toyota Corolla

198,002 KM

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan CE 4A

13137577

2013 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan CE 4A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,002KM
VIN 2T1BU4EE1DC052757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nautical Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNB52757
  • Mileage 198,002 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Moonroof Package

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$10,990

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2013 Toyota Corolla