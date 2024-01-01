$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4
LE
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 236,550 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control
The Toyota RAV4 is a practical, comfortable, and easygoing compact SUV. This 2013 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2013 Toyota RAV4 is a strong performer at city and highway speeds. The RAV4 received fresh new styling inside and out for 2013, a standard 6-speed automatic transmission, rearview camera, touch screen control center, and safety technology such as blind-spot monitoring. The 2013 Toyota RAV4 feels well-balanced in just about every way. Off-the-line acceleration is adequate for getting up to speed on freeways without fear of being run off the road. The 2013 Toyota RAV4 has the performance, features and cabin accommodations to keep up with the popular mid sized compact SUV segment. This SUV has 236,550 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
