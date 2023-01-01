$29,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2013 Toyota Tacoma
2013 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Dbl Cab V6 5A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
165,671KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10275675
- Stock #: 23UTNA13992
- VIN: 5TFMU4FN2DX013992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Streak Mica
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA13992
- Mileage 165,671 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRD Sport Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1