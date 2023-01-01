Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Venza

267,348 KM

Details Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Venza

2013 Toyota Venza

4CYL AWD 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Venza

4CYL AWD 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 10547967
  2. 10547967
Contact Seller

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
267,348KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10547967
  • Stock #: 23UTNA38941
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BB8DU038941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA38941
  • Mileage 267,348 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
Touring Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2023 Toyota RAV4 HYB...
 101 KM
$53,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 78,000 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i
 60,890 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory