2013 Volkswagen Jetta

$14,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 2 , 2 3 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10189782

10189782 Stock #: 23UTNA56138

23UTNA56138 VIN: 3VWLL7AJXDM456138

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UTNA56138

Mileage 92,236 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.