$14,900+ tax & licensing
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline 2.0 TDI 6sp DSG at Tip
Location
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
92,236KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10189782
- Stock #: 23UTNA56138
- VIN: 3VWLL7AJXDM456138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 92,236 KM
