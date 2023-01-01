2013 Volkswagen Jetta

$10,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 1 , 7 1 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10547964

10547964 Stock #: 23UTNA65331

23UTNA65331 VIN: 3VWDX7AJ8DM365331

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Cornsilk Beige- Sienna Clth

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 23UTNA65331

Mileage 161,711 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.