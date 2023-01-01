Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

161,711 KM

Details

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline 2.5 6sp at w/ Tip

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline 2.5 6sp at w/ Tip

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

161,711KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10547964
  • Stock #: 23UTNA65331
  • VIN: 3VWDX7AJ8DM365331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cornsilk Beige- Sienna Clth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA65331
  • Mileage 161,711 KM

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

