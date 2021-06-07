Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

171,141 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

171,141KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7293785
  • Stock #: ME109635A
  • VIN: 3VWLL7AJ7DM353873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,141 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $12358 - Our Price is just $11998!

A vast trunk space, and roomy comfortable rear seats are not usually synonymous with a small sedan. The Jetta offers these qualities and much more. This 2013 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This Volkswagen Jetta is the sixth generation in a long line of durable and fun to drive VW's. It gives you high build quality and a driving dynamic that is always associated with a European car. The 2013 Jetta may be classified as a compact car, but these awesome cars feature a roomy, 5-passenger interior. In real-world situations, four adults will be more than comfortable while rear-seat legroom and head room is very commendable. This sedan has 171,141 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
Media Device Interface (MDI) w/iPod Connectivity
Vienna Leather Seat Trim
Heatable Front Bucket Seats
Radio: Premium 8 AM/FM Sound System w/6-Disc CD
Wheels: 7J x 17" Alloy Queensland

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

