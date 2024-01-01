Menu
HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS <P> Discover the perfect combination of luxury, performance, and advanced technology with this 2014 Acura RDX, featuring the sought-after Technology Package. <P> Under the hood, this RDX is powered by a 3.5L V6 engine, delivering a smooth and powerful driving experience. The 6-speed automatic transmission ensures seamless shifts, while the front-wheel drive provides excellent handling and control. <P> The exterior boasts a sleek and sophisticated design, with a bold front grille, stylish alloy wheels, and sharp lines that make a statement on the road. The interior is equally impressive, offering a spacious and comfortable cabin with premium leather seats and ample legroom. <P> The Technology Package elevates your driving experience with features like a navigation system, an upgraded audio system, and a multi-view rear camera. The 8-inch touchscreen display allows easy access to the infotainment system, while Bluetooth connectivity ensures you stay connected on the go. <P> Safety is a priority in this Acura RDX, which comes equipped with advanced safety features, including a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and lane departure warning. <P> Well-maintained and in excellent condition, this 2014 Acura RDX with the Technology Package is ready to provide you with years of reliable service. Priced to sell, it offers exceptional value for its features and condition. <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2014 Acura RDX

144,781 KM

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
144,781KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J8TB4H55EL800590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SP815986B
  • Mileage 144,781 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

